Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 25,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,565,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 43,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 333,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,115,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

