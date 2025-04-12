Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.36% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHIL opened at $133.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80. The company has a market capitalization of $371.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.83. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.89 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $39.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,214. This trade represents a 5.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,422 shares of company stock worth $205,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diamond Hill Investment Group

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.