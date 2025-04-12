Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 32.4% – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 32.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 858,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 432,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Capmk raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEF

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

Defiance Silver Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.

(Get Free Report)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.