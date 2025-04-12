DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Posts Earnings Results

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.07% and a negative net margin of 815.73%.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

DBVT opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

