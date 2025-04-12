Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,327 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.67% of Dayforce worth $191,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,319,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,072,000 after buying an additional 197,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dayforce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dayforce by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dayforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 790,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of DAY opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dayforce Inc has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 500.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Dayforce

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.