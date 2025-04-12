D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Trading Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. 616,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 237,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.