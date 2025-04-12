D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Stock Price Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 616,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 237,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

D-BOX Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$32.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

About D-BOX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.