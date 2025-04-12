D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shares Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 616,739 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 237,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$32.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.99.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

