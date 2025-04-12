CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. CureVac had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million.

NASDAQ CVAC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. 723,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CureVac has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

