CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $300.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.88. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $229.49 and a one year high of $436.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.31.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total value of $57,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,702.90. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.32, for a total transaction of $378,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,480,175.36. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,640 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $18,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

