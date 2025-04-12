Crux Wealth Advisors Takes $3.80 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.1% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crux Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,285,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,338,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 84,052 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,985,000 after purchasing an additional 358,868 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,048,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,120,000 after buying an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $42.97 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

