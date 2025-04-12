Crux Wealth Advisors Takes $2.75 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crux Wealth Advisors owned about 0.24% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,305,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,786,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,315,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,052,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,337,000 after buying an additional 103,703 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,627,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,456,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79.

