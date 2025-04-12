Crux Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 10,349 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Shares of KMX opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.23 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,771.80. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

