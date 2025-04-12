Crux Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 10,081 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
VWO stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
