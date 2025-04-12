Covestor Ltd Sells 167 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.41.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

