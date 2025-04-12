Covestor Ltd Reduces Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Antero Midstream by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AM opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

