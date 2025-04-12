Covestor Ltd Has $147,000 Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LB Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 7,069,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after acquiring an additional 421,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,722,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WOW opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $360.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

