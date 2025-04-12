Covestor Ltd Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLY

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. The trade was a 9.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.