Covestor Ltd Has $129,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 22.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 571,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,467,000 after buying an additional 104,409 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,842,000 after purchasing an additional 174,946 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $333.07 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

