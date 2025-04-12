Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $543.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $581.80 and its 200 day moving average is $493.02. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $267.76 and a 52-week high of $652.63.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
