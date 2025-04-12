Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $543.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $581.80 and its 200 day moving average is $493.02. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $267.76 and a 52-week high of $652.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.30.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

