Covestor Ltd Acquires 642 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,309,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,421,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,751,000 after buying an additional 235,550 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,527,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,583,000 after buying an additional 522,111 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,748,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,452,000 after buying an additional 188,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,827,000 after acquiring an additional 850,520 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Etsy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,458.20. This represents a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,620. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

