Covestor Ltd Acquires 583 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in YETI were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

YETI Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $29.17 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

