Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Announces Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 64.66%.

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, TD Securities cut Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

