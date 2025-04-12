Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 430,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 724,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Coro Energy Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Coro Energy Company Profile

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

