Cornerstone Enterprises LLC Acquires 7,274 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 131.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after buying an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $25.30 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

