Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Increases Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a 1.0% increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $14.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

STZ opened at $185.63 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $270.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.38.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Constellation Brands stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

