Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.35 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 159.44 ($2.09). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 156.97 ($2.05), with a volume of 366,055 shares traded.

Concurrent Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £129.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Concurrent Technologies news, insider Brent Salgat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17), for a total value of £16,600 ($21,727.75). Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

