Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.35 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 159.44 ($2.09). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 156.97 ($2.05), with a volume of 366,055 shares traded.
Concurrent Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £129.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Concurrent Technologies news, insider Brent Salgat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17), for a total value of £16,600 ($21,727.75). Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
Concurrent Technologies Company Profile
Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Concurrent Technologies
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.