Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Price Performance
NYSE CCM opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Concord Medical Services has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Concord Medical Services
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.