Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 2.9 %

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

