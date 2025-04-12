Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Read Our Latest Report on CODYY
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Stock Average Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.