Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CODYY

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.