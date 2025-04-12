Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COLL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ COLL opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 10,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $313,454.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,032.46. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,123,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,048.32. The trade was a 20.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 173.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 175,892 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 45,291 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,532.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,459,000 after purchasing an additional 64,958 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

