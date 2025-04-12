Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Here’s Why

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 15,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 28,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.
Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.95%.
About Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
