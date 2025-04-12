Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,683 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Clearway Energy worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1,778.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $28.05 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.73 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 229.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

