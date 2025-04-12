Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $9.90. Clariant shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 476 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Clariant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Clariant Trading Up 12.9 %

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

