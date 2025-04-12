Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Price

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TXN. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.95.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.36. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 871,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,438,000 after buying an additional 73,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,025,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,003,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.