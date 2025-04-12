Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) COO Sells $380,740.00 in Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $206.04 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $162.16 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.25.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Cintas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

