Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.94 and traded as high as $19.25. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

