Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Lisa Gray Purchases 8,333 Shares of Stock

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Gray purchased 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.99 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of A$49,914.67 ($31,392.87).

Challenger Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.58, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Challenger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Challenger’s previous Interim dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Challenger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Challenger

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

