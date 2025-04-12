Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.06 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $347.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.27. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

