CenterBook Partners LP Sells 114,328 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,328 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,345,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,933 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,971,000 after buying an additional 3,762,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NexGen Energy by 954.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,649 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,054,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,728,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 2.02. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

About NexGen Energy

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.