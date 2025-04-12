CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,436,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,311,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,431,000 after buying an additional 5,499,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W lowered AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.50 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James set a $51.50 price objective on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $615,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,645,427.95. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

