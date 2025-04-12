CenterBook Partners LP Invests $739,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPD opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 0.99. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,249.22. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,774.80. This represents a 17.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

