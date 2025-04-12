CenterBook Partners LP Has $998,000 Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,507 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 350.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFL. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.09. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -3.87%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

