CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.08% of PubMatic worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 222.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 519,275 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $4,701,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 269,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PubMatic by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 163,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $228,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,258.56. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $41,392.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,401 shares in the company, valued at $171,313.31. This represents a 19.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,210 shares of company stock worth $1,028,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUBM has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.50. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Further Reading

