CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $158.04 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.