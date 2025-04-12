CenterBook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 11,399 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 350,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,472,000 after acquiring an additional 80,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.06, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $82.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.38.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 3,862.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,047.60. The trade was a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.