CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 1,022 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after buying an additional 28,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,650,000 after buying an additional 37,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 253,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Freshpet Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $80.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.82. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.