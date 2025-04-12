CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 25831594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

CX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 111,708.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 64,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 64,791 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 77,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,188.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,745,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,622 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

