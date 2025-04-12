Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.09 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 146.60 ($1.92). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 148.25 ($1.94), with a volume of 1,426 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.72) price target on shares of Celtic in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Celtic Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 164.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.92. The firm has a market cap of £124.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Celtic (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 34.70 ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Celtic had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 17.19%. Analysts forecast that Celtic plc will post 10.6918239 EPS for the current year.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

