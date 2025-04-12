Celanese (NYSE:CE) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Celanese traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 6191340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese
Celanese Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celanese Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celanese
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.