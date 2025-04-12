Celanese (NYSE:CE) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Celanese traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 6191340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Celanese by 29.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 14.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

